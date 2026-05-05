Indian rupee hits lowest ever 95.40 vs US dollar
Business
The Indian rupee just hit its lowest point ever, at 95.40 against the US dollar.
This drop is mainly because global crude oil prices have shot up, rising 4% overnight and 8% in just a week, thanks to fresh tensions near the Strait of Hormuz and tighter supplies.
Dream Sports launches DreamStreet for stockbroking
Higher oil prices mean India could see more expensive fuel and rising inflation. In fact, oil is up a huge 85% this year alone.
On a different note, Dream Sports (the folks behind Dream11) is branching out: it has launched DreamStreet to get into stockbroking and tap into India's growing retail investor base.