Indian rupee hits record low of ₹92 against US dollar

The rupee just hit a record low, touching ₹91.9125 against the US dollar on Friday. The rupee is down about 2.3% so far this month (January 2026), even though India's economy is growing fast, with strong industrial output.

Why is the rupee falling? A mix of things: foreign investors pulled out nearly $1 billion in January, importers need more dollars at month-end, new US tariffs on Indian goods, and rising US Treasury yields.

Add in global tensions and it's no surprise the rupee is struggling.

What does this mean for you? For most households, the rupee's fall does not lead to immediate increases in daily expenses—its impact is gradual and is felt more directly by those spending or earning in foreign currency, such as for international travel or studying abroad.

Inflation could creep up too.

On the bright side, Indian exporters might actually benefit as their products become cheaper overseas.