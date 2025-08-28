Indian rupee opens at 87.51 against US dollar

US tariffs on Indian imports could weigh on rupee

Starting August 27, 2025, the US will implement an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, bringing total tariffs on some Indian exports to 50%.

This big hike follows India's recent purchase of Russian crude oil and has turned up the heat between Washington and New Delhi.

These new tariffs could pressure the rupee further, but support around 87.40 might offer some relief for now.