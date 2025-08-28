Next Article
Indian rupee opens at 87.51 against US dollar
The Indian rupee opened a bit stronger at 87.51 against the US dollar today, thanks to expected support from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and hopes for a possible US Fed rate cut in September.
As Amit Pabari from CR Forex Advisors put it, RBI usually steps in to steady the rupee when it nears key levels, helping keep things from getting too shaky.
US tariffs on Indian imports could weigh on rupee
Starting August 27, 2025, the US will implement an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, bringing total tariffs on some Indian exports to 50%.
This big hike follows India's recent purchase of Russian crude oil and has turned up the heat between Washington and New Delhi.
These new tariffs could pressure the rupee further, but support around 87.40 might offer some relief for now.