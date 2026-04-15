Indian rupee opens at 93.17 per US dollar amid optimism Business Apr 15, 2026

The Indian rupee opened stronger at 93.17 against the US dollar on Wednesday, bouncing back after a holiday.

This uptick comes as global markets feel a bit more optimistic and oil prices take a dip.

With tensions easing and the dollar losing some strength, experts think the rupee will likely hover between 92.80 and 93.50 for now.