Indian rupee opens at 93.17 per US dollar amid optimism
Business
The Indian rupee opened stronger at 93.17 against the US dollar on Wednesday, bouncing back after a holiday.
This uptick comes as global markets feel a bit more optimistic and oil prices take a dip.
With tensions easing and the dollar losing some strength, experts think the rupee will likely hover between 92.80 and 93.50 for now.
Brent at $94.40 per barrel
Oil prices have fallen sharply: Brent crude is down to $94.40 per barrel from $104, which is good news for India's currency.
There's also talk of renewed U.S.-Iran negotiations, with President Trump hinting discussions could restart soon, helping calm energy markets and boost investor confidence worldwide.
As long as these trends stick around, traders expect the rupee to stay pretty steady in its current range.