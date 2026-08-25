Indian rupee opens at 95.73 as oil rebounds above $93

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been actively stepping in to keep the rupee from swinging too much, holding it within a pretty tight range lately.

There's also been a boost from foreign investors putting over $2.5 billion into Indian stocks in August, a welcome change after months of money flowing out.

Still, high oil prices and the sporadic maturity of derivative contracts mean the rupee isn't out of the woods yet, and even bond yields are shifting.