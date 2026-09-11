Indian rupee opens lower at 95.68 amid oil, dollar gains
Business
The Indian rupee opened lower on September 11 at 95.68 against the US dollar, dropping 24 paise from its last close.
This dip is mainly because global oil prices shot up (Brent crude now sits at $107.53 a barrel) and the US dollar got stronger, making investors a bit nervous.
South Korean won leads Asian currencies
Across Asia, currencies moved in different directions: South Korea's won gained the most, while others like the Philippine peso and Malaysian ringgit slipped.