Indian rupee opens lower at 95.76 per US dollar
The Indian rupee opened lower at 95.76 per US dollar on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, mainly because global oil prices are spiking again.
This has pushed up US Treasury yields and made the dollar even stronger, with the dollar index now at 99.55.
All eyes are on the Federal Reserve, which might raise interest rates soon.
Oil near $110 rekindles inflation worries
With Brent crude close to $110 a barrel and India's own crude basket at $119.69, inflation worries are back in focus.
Exporters may start hedging their bets while importers look for buying opportunities if rates dip.
Meanwhile, other Asian currencies reacted differently: some weakened like the Indonesian rupiah and Japanese yen, while others like the Philippine peso saw small gains.
Investors are waiting to see if India's central bank will step in next.