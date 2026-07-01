Indian rupee opens lower at ₹94.68, gains 0.2% in April-June

Strong US dollar pressures rupee

The US dollar is holding firm thanks to solid job numbers and careful moves by the Federal Reserve, which puts extra pressure on the rupee.

In India, importers' demand for dollars hasn't helped either, but the RBI may have stepped in to keep things stable.

As Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors, put it, the rupee has repeatedly failed to break below the ₹94 level, showing its resilience.