Indian rupee opens slightly higher at 95.44 against US dollar
Business
The Indian rupee opened a bit higher at 95.44 against the US dollar on Thursday, thanks to lower oil prices and support from the Reserve Bank of India.
This helped calm worries about a possible US Fed rate hike and strong demand for US dollars.
Asian currencies mixed, US dollar strong
Asian currencies had a mixed day: South Korea's won led with a 0.4% gain, while Taiwan's dollar and Japan's yen also nudged up.
Some, like the Philippine peso and Indonesian rupiah, slipped slightly.
Meanwhile, the US dollar stayed close to an eight-day high as markets waited for clues on future interest rates from a big central bankers' meeting at Jackson Hole.