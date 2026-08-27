Indian rupee opens slightly lower at ₹95.44 amid caution

To stop the rupee from falling below ₹96, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been selling dollars for two weeks straight.

Lower oil prices (thanks to talks about reopening the Strait of Hormuz) have given some relief too.

Still, managing director at CR Forex Advisors Amit Pabari says we might see the rupee drop further toward ₹96.50 soon, since global oil trends and local demand for dollars are both weighing in.