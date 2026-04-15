Indian rupee opens stronger at 93.17 vs US dollar
Business
The Indian rupee opened stronger at 93.17 against the US dollar on Wednesday, April 15, up by 21 paise from its last close.
This boost comes after a market holiday and is mainly thanks to falling oil prices and renewed optimism around possible peace talks between the US and Iran.
Brent crude drops 4.6% to $94.40
Brent crude prices dropped 4.6% to $94.40 a barrel, with markets feeling hopeful about diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran, talks that could ease global oil supply tensions.
If these negotiations succeed, it might mean more stable energy prices and less pressure on currencies like the rupee going forward.