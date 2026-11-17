Indian rupee opens stronger at 93.72 against the US dollar
The Indian rupee opened a little stronger on Tuesday, hitting 93.72 against the US dollar, up 20 paise from its last close.
This small boost comes as global markets keep an eye on US inflation and AI-driven losses on Wall Street.
Moves by the US Federal Reserve are also making currencies like the rupee shift.
Nearly $10B foreign inflows support rupee
Indian stocks have seen nearly $10 billion in foreign investment this November, helping support the rupee after a period of outflows.
Still, it's not all smooth sailing: the rupee actually dipped to 93.92 just a day before and is down slightly for the week.
Everyone's waiting for comments from Fed chief Kevin Warsh about interest rates, while unpredictable oil prices continue to stir things up in currency markets.