Indian rupee opens stronger at 95.17 against US dollar

Rising global oil prices (now $84.45 a barrel) added some pressure, but support from oil companies and the Reserve Bank of India helped keep the rupee in check.

Trade advice was pretty clear: exporters should sell if rates hit around 95.40, while importers might want to buy if it dips near 95.

Meanwhile, Asian currencies were all over the place: Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines saw gains, but South Korea's won and Japan's yen slipped as markets reacted to ongoing global uncertainties.