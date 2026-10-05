Indian rupee opens stronger at 96.22 as oil falls
The Indian rupee opened stronger at 96.22 per US dollar on Tuesday, October 5, 2026, thanks to falling oil prices and less worry about an October Federal Reserve rate hike.
Even though the US dollar itself stayed strong globally, the rupee managed to beat market expectations, a welcome change after recent ups and downs.
Dollar flows, RBI meeting, mixed currencies
Oil companies are still buying US dollars, while foreign investors are in sell mode, keeping things interesting despite shaky stock markets and rising bond yields.
Analysts say it might be smart to buy if the rupee dips toward 96.00 per US dollar, aiming for 96.50 per US dollar.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the RBI's big meeting in Mumbai today. It might raise rates soon.
Across Asia-Pacific, currencies like Indonesia's rupiah jumped higher too, but others like Singapore's dollar slipped, showing just how mixed things are right now.