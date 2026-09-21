Indian rupee rises 24 paise to ₹95.72 against US dollar
Business
The Indian rupee started Monday on a positive note, rising by 24 paise to 95.72 against the US dollar.
This boost came from strong stock market gains and more foreign investments flowing in.
Still, higher demand from importers and a firm US Dollar Index kept the rupee from climbing further.
Sensex jumps 448.32 points
India's Sensex jumped 448.32 points, and Nifty saw solid gains too, showing investor confidence.
Foreign investors bought ₹599.54 crore in Indian shares on a net basis on Friday, helping the rupee out.
On the flip side, India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $4.924 billion during the week ended September 11, a reminder that global factors can still shake things up for the currency going forward.