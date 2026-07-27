Indian rupee rises 28 paise to 96.25 per dollar
Business
The Indian rupee got a boost on Monday, rising by 28 paise to hit 96.25 per dollar.
This uptick comes thanks to falling global oil prices and some positive vibes from easing tensions between the US and Iran.
The rupee opened at 96.18 and traded at 96.28.
Dollar dip, Brent crude lift markets
A dip in the US dollar index (down 0.26% to 101.04) helped support the rupee, along with Brent crude dropping 4.17% to $92.74 a barrel, making imports cheaper for India.
Markets cheered these changes: Sensex rose 613.80 points, while Nifty climbed 165.40 points early Monday, showing investors are feeling upbeat about both global and local trends right now.