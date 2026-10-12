Indian rupee rises 98 paise to ₹95.75 after RBI rule
Business
The Indian rupee got a boost on Monday, October 12, 2026, rising by 98 paise to 95.75 per US dollar.
This happened after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put a new rule in place that make it pricier to buy dollars in advance, basically trying to keep the currency market steady.
Asian currencies gain, dollar stays strong
It wasn't just the rupee making moves: currencies like the South Korean won, Philippine peso, and Chinese renminbi also gained ground against the US dollar.
Still, the dollar stayed strong overall as investors kept an eye on global tensions and upcoming US inflation data that could shake things up for everyone.