Indian rupee rises to 92.46 amid $1B foreign inflows
The Indian rupee started the day on a positive note, climbing to 92.46 against the US dollar, up 21 paise from the previous close of 92.67.
This jump comes as more foreign investors are putting money into Indian stocks after tech shares took a hit.
About $1 billion in fresh foreign funds has helped steady things, so the Reserve Bank of India didn't need to step in and buy US dollars.
Chinese yuan leads Asian currency gains
It was a mixed bag for Asian currencies today. The Chinese yuan made the biggest move up (0.31%), with Taiwan's and South Korea's currencies also nudging higher.
On the flip side, Japan's yen and the Philippine peso slipped a bit, while Indonesia's rupiah dipped slightly too.
Overall, the US dollar eased off through all these shifts.