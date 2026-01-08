Next Article
Indian rupee slips slightly as global factors weigh in
Business
The rupee opened at 89.96 against the US dollar and later rose to 89.90, dropping by 3 paise from its previous close.
This small dip is mostly because global crude oil prices are up and foreign investors have been pulling money out of Indian markets.
RBI steps in, but market pressures remain
Just a day earlier, the rupee had actually strengthened—thanks to the Reserve Bank of India selling dollars to keep things steady and lower crude prices helping out.
Anil Kumar Bhansali from Finrex Treasury Advisors pointed out that RBI acted fast to stop the rupee from sliding past 90.30, even as demand for dollars stayed high from both investors and importers.
Meanwhile, stock markets also took a hit, showing how global trends are impacting India's economy right now.