Indian rupee slips slightly as global factors weigh in

RBI steps in, but market pressures remain

Just a day earlier, the rupee had actually strengthened—thanks to the Reserve Bank of India selling dollars to keep things steady and lower crude prices helping out.

Anil Kumar Bhansali from Finrex Treasury Advisors pointed out that RBI acted fast to stop the rupee from sliding past 90.30, even as demand for dollars stayed high from both investors and importers.

Meanwhile, stock markets also took a hit, showing how global trends are impacting India's economy right now.