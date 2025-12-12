Indian rupee steadies after record low amid trade worries

Why is the rupee struggling?

So far in 2025, the rupee has dropped over 5% against the dollar—making it Asia's worst performer this year.

The main reasons? Ongoing US tariffs on Indian goods and stalled trade negotiations between India and the US (talks broke down in July but have recently restarted).

The rupee's also lost ground to other currencies like China's yuan, and analysts say if things don't improve, it could fall to 93 per dollar within a year.