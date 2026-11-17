Indian rupee strongest in 7 months at 93.48 per US$
The Indian rupee just hit its strongest level in seven months, closing at 93.48 against the US dollar on November 17.
That's a jump of 76 paise in just two trading days, a pretty solid move for the currency.
Foreign inflows, cheaper oil support rupee
This boost comes from steady foreign investor inflows and cheaper oil prices, which help reduce India's import costs and lower demand for dollars.
Even though the global dollar index is still high, upbeat vibes around Indian stocks are giving the rupee extra support.
Analysts say to keep an eye out (if foreign funds pull back, the rupee could slip again), but for now, it's riding a wave of positive momentum.