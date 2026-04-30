Indian rupee weakens beyond ₹95/$ amid oil price surge

The Indian rupee has breached the 95 per US dollar mark for the first time since March 30. The fall comes amid a stronger US currency, rising global crude oil prices, and continued foreign outflows. The rupee opened at 95.02 against the dollar today, down by some 0.18% from its previous close of 94.85 on Wednesday.

Policy influence Rupee's fall attributed to US Federal Reserve's hawkish signals The rupee's fall is also attributed to the hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve. While keeping policy rates unchanged overnight, the decision showed a sharp division with three officials dissenting over guidance that continued to indicate a tilt toward easing. This has led to a stronger dollar and higher US bond yields, making emerging market currencies less attractive.

Market dynamics Rupee depreciation driven by rising global crude oil prices The rupee's depreciation is also being driven by rising global crude oil prices and continued foreign fund outflows. Brent crude is currently hovering over $126 per barrel, on track for a weekly rise of around 15%. Higher oil prices typically widen India's trade deficit and increase demand for dollars, further weighing on the local currency.

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Regulatory constraints RBI options to stabilize rupee limited The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) options to stabilize the rupee remain limited as some regulatory measures aimed at containing depreciation are being rolled back. This is especially true with foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows expected to remain weak amid elevated Middle East tensions. Amit Pabari, MD at CR Forex Advisors, said "Right now, the rupee is no longer trading in isolation -- it is reacting to three dominant forces: oil, capital flows and central bank policies."

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