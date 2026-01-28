Indian seafood exporters want relief as challenges stack up

Why does it matter?

This isn't just about business—seafood exports mean jobs and big earnings for India.

Industry leaders like Divya Kumar Gulati are urging the government to cut taxes on key feed imports and boost credit for small operators.

There's also a call for more funding to improve infrastructure and make trade smoother with Europe and Russia.

Even with recent export growth (thanks partly to a weaker rupee), leaders say removing US tariffs through FTAs is crucial if India wants to keep its edge in global seafood markets.