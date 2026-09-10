Indian Sensex and Nifty end losing streak after late buying
Indian stocks finally broke their losing streak on Thursday, September 10, with Sensex up 138.36 points or 0.19% at 74,902.59 and Nifty rising 46.30 points or 0.20% to close at 23,477.80.
Even though trading was shaky thanks to high oil prices and global tensions, a late surge in buying pushed the markets back into positive territory.
Media and banking stocks lead gains
Media and banking stocks led the gains, while metal, auto, and pharma sectors slipped a bit.
Over 160 stocks hit fresh yearly highs (think Laurus Labs and Divis Labs) while more than 130 dropped to new lows like Wipro and Havells India.
IRB Infrastructure jumped 4% after strong toll revenue news; Shakti Pumps soared nearly 8% on winning a big project.
Meanwhile, the rupee kept sliding for the third day straight, ending at 95.44 rupees per US dollar.