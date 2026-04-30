Indian Sensex drops 583 points as oil and tensions bite

Rupee falls to 95.33 per dollar

Not all sectors moved in the same direction: metals, banking, and realty saw losses while IT stocks held up well.

Bajaj Auto and Sun Pharma were among the few gainers; Bajaj Finance also edged up after a positive report.

Meanwhile, the rupee dropped to an all-time low of 95.33 per dollar before closing at 94.92, pressured by high oil prices and strong demand for dollars.

A few companies like Indian Hume Pipe and Newgen Software bucked the trend with gains thanks to new contracts or solid earnings, even on a tough market day.