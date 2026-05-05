Indian Sensex falls over 250 points amid US Iran tensions
Business
Indian stock markets started Tuesday on a down note, mostly because of rising tensions between the US and Iran.
The Sensex dropped over 250 points to around 77,000 and the Nifty fell around 100 points to trade above 24,000.
The rupee also hit a record low of 95.39 against the dollar, with higher oil prices and inflation worries adding to the pressure.
Smallcap and midcap indexes gain slightly
While major indices struggled, smaller stocks held up better: Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 even managed slight gains.
Some big names like NTPC and Tech Mahindra fell about 1%, but M&M and Adani Ports edged up.
Bank stocks were among the hardest hit, while pharma and realty sectors saw minor upticks.
Overall, investors seemed cautious with global uncertainty in the air.