Indian Sensex falls over 250 points amid US Iran tensions Business May 05, 2026

Indian stock markets started Tuesday on a down note, mostly because of rising tensions between the US and Iran.

The Sensex dropped over 250 points to around 77,000 and the Nifty fell around 100 points to trade above 24,000.

The rupee also hit a record low of 95.39 against the dollar, with higher oil prices and inflation worries adding to the pressure.