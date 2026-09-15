Indian Sensex, Nifty rise nearly 0.8% as it firms surge
Business
Indian stock markets had a strong day on Tuesday, with Sensex and Nifty both up nearly 0.8%, even though there's a lot of global uncertainty around things like oil prices and bond yields.
The real stars were IT companies like HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and TCS, which jumped as much as 6%.
HDFC Bank also pitched in with a 3% boost.
BSE value up ₹2L/cr to ₹484L/cr
This rally added over ₹2 lakh crore to the BSE's total value, now at ₹484 lakh crore.
On the NSE, gains slightly outnumbered losses (1,393 stocks up vs. 1,359 down).
While the Nifty IT index soared over 4%, metals didn't have the best day, down by about 0.5%.
Overall? Indian markets showed some serious resilience in the face of global challenges.