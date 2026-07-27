Indian Sensex rallies 776 points as crude falls, rupee strengthens
Big day for the markets! The Sensex shot up 776 points, closing at 76,836, and Nifty climbed 229 points to finish just shy of the 24,000 mark.
This boost came after crude oil prices dropped thanks to easing tensions in West Asia.
The Indian rupee also got stronger as global volatility cooled off, making investors feel more optimistic.
HDFC Bank fines executives 1L each
HDFC Bank fined its top executives ₹100,000 each for overstepping business boundaries in a deposit review.
Tata Sons's Chairman N Chandrasekaran shared plans to focus on AI, semiconductors, clean energy, and defense manufacturing.
Tata Power beat earnings expectations while Tata Chemicals posted losses; Bharat Electronics decided to raise its share capital.
Globally, falling oil prices lifted risk appetite across global markets.