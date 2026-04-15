Indian Sensex rises over 1,260 points as Nifty crosses 24,200
Business
The Indian stock market had a big morning boost on Wednesday.
By 9:20am the Sensex was up by more than 1,260 points at 78,109, and the Nifty climbed nearly 390 points to cross the 24,200 mark.
This surge followed upbeat vibes from Asian markets and Wall Street.
Crude falls, hints of U.S.-Iran talks
Investors are feeling positive thanks to possible U.S.-Iran peace talks and falling crude oil prices.
Hints about renewed discussions between US and Iranian officials led to hopes of easing tensions (and cheaper oil), which gave Indian stocks an extra push.
Global optimism is definitely in play here.