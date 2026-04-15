Indian Sensex rises over 1,260 points as Nifty crosses 24,200 Business Apr 15, 2026

The Indian stock market had a big morning boost on Wednesday.

By 9:20am the Sensex was up by more than 1,260 points at 78,109, and the Nifty climbed nearly 390 points to cross the 24,200 mark.

This surge followed upbeat vibes from Asian markets and Wall Street.