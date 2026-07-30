Indian Sensex up 273.55 points as Nifty closes above 24,300
Indian stock markets bounced back on Thursday after a shaky start, closing higher despite global worries like the US Fed's tough stance and rising oil prices.
Sensex finished up by 273.55 points at 77,928.15, and Nifty gained nearly 67 points to settle at 24,317.15.
The late surge came thanks to strong buying in auto and oil and gas stocks.
Nifty Auto jumps 1.63%
Nifty Auto was the star sector, jumping 1.63%, with Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra leading the pack.
Oil and Gas also saw gains, while IT edged up slightly.
On the flip side, real estate stocks took a hit, and broader midcap and smallcap indices slipped a bit.
Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, and Bajaj Finance were among Sensex's top gainers; Adani Ports dropped sharply.
Market volatility ticked up too, as India VIX rose over 1%.