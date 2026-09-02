Indian shadow lenders to raise ₹10,000 cr via rupee bonds

Indian shadow lenders are gearing up to raise at least ₹10,000 crore (about $1.1 billion) through rupee bonds soon.

Power Finance Corp. is leading the pack with a fresh two-part bond issue worth up to ₹5,000 crore after already raising ₹2,500 crore last week.

Bajaj Housing Finance, HDB Financial Services, Tata Capital, and Shriram Finance are also jumping in with their own fundraising plans.