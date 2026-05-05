Indian shoppers turn to homegrown labels for personal, unique designs
Business
More and more Indian shoppers are choosing homegrown fashion labels instead of big international names.
The focus is on clothes that actually fit Indian occasions, body types, and lifestyles.
As Shweta Sharma from Sui Dhaaga puts it, people want designs that feel personal and unique.
Indian shoppers value authenticity and sustainability
Indian buyers care about authenticity, sustainability, and stories they can relate to.
Brands highlighting handloom work, ethical production, and affordable prices are winning hearts.
As Anuj Mundhra of Nandani Creation says, today's shoppers look for "identity, authenticity, and relatability."
This shift is making fashion less about following global trends, and more about expressing who you really are.