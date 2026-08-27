Indian startup leaders launch ₹250cr fund for low income communities
Some big names in Indian startups, like Deep Kalra (MakeMyTrip), Vidit Aatrey (Meesho), and Hari Menon (BigBasket), have teamed up to launch TILT, a ₹250 crore fund for early-stage startups working on real-world problems.
Backed by The Nudge Foundation and investors like Binny Bansal, TILT wants to help young companies building tech for low-income communities who are usually left out of the funding game.
TILT plans 20-25 startup investments
TILT is focusing on startups tackling issues in agriculture, climate resilience, MSME productivity, and financial inclusion.
Over the next 12 years, they plan to invest in 20 to 25 startups and keep some cash ready for follow-ups too.
As co-founder and managing partner Richa Singh put it, these businesses can generate returns, but not the kind of returns that fit traditional investors' IRR-focused models.
The bigger goal? Reach India's "next billion" consumers earning ₹1.5 to ₹5 lakh a year and help change 100 million lives by supporting over 150 startups in the long run.