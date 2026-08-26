Indian startup Runable raises $21 million for small business AI platform

Already valued at $65 million with about 1.7 million registered users, with the US UK, and Japan among its largest markets, Runable hit a $2 million annual revenue run rate just weeks after launching payments this March.

But there's a catch: covering AI costs has pushed their margins negative.

Co-founder and CEO Umesh Kumar says they're working with a mix of models, including developing its own, to fix this, aiming to make powerful business tools more accessible, even if you're not super techy.