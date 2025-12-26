Next Article
Indian startups raise $1.09B in December so far
Business
Indian startups pulled in $1.09 billion across 78 funding rounds this December—a 6.4% jump from last year, even though there were fewer deals than before.
Last month saw more rounds and a higher average deal size.
Big wins for AI, SaaS, and health tech
AI platform Harness landed a massive $240 million at a $5.5 billion valuation, with Goldman Sachs leading the way.
MoEngage, focused on enterprise software, brought in $180 million from major global investors.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad's Sensa Core scored $72 million.
Year-to-date: Startup funding keeps rolling
So far in 2025, Indian startups have attracted a hefty $9.8 billion—showing that global and local investors are still excited about India's tech scene and its growth across everything from healthcare to finance.