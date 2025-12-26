IndiGo hit with ₹189cr GST penalties—here's what's up
IndiGo, India's biggest airline, just got slapped with three separate GST penalties totaling about ₹176 crore.
The latest fine—₹13.28 lakh from Punjab tax authorities—was received on December 24, 2025.
IndiGo says this demand is off the mark and plans to fight it.
IndiGo says: "We're contesting this"
The airline isn't taking these penalties lying down. Backed by external tax experts, IndiGo insists it has a strong case and will appeal all three orders—including earlier fines of ₹58.75 crore in Delhi and ₹117.52 crore in Kochi for past years' tax issues.
They also say these hits won't really shake up their finances or flights.
Why does it matter?
With its extensive domestic network, any financial bumps could ripple through India's skies—especially since these disputes come while IndiGo is already dealing with new crew work-hour rules and flight delays.
If you fly often or follow big business news, this one's worth keeping an eye on.