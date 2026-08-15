Indian startups raise $151.5 million Aug 10 to 15 amid slowdown
Indian startups pulled in $151.5 million from August 10-15, which is over 60% less than last week's total.
Most of the money went to growth-stage companies; Yulu led with a huge $93 million Series C round, and Bakingo followed with $10.5 million.
Early-stage startups weren't left out, raising $48 million across 11 deals.
Acquisitions, executive changes and Astrotalk unicorn
Healthtech, deeptech, and AI stayed hot for investors despite the overall slowdown.
On the business front: GalaxEye snapped up StarOps to boost its space tech game; Redcliffe Labs acquired Pune-based Megavision Diagnostics Center for around ₹40 crore; Delhivery's COO Ajith Pai Mangalore is set to exit the logistics firm, and Vani Venkatesh became deputy CEO; and Astrotalk hit unicorn status at a $1 billion valuation through an ESOP buyback, giving over 100 employees some well-deserved liquidity.