Indian startups raise $165.8 million last week after nearly 84% drop
Business
Indian startups pulled in $165.8 million across 22 funding rounds last week, a big drop (nearly 84%) from the previous week's $1.03 billion, which was boosted by CRED's huge round.
Still, more deals happened this week, showing investors are staying active even as overall funding slows down.
Energy tech raises $85.7 million
Energy tech took the lead with $85.7 million raised, thanks mostly to Inox Clean Energy's massive $73.6 million round.
Retail and enterprise apps followed with $36.6 million and $18.3 million, respectively.
Early-stage startups like Kapture ($10 million), Ninjacart ($6 million), and Supply6 ($5 million) also caught investor attention, so fresh ideas are still getting support even when big money is harder to find.