Indian startups raise $165.8 million last week after nearly 84% drop

Energy tech raises $85.7 million

Energy tech took the lead with $85.7 million raised, thanks mostly to Inox Clean Energy's massive $73.6 million round.

Retail and enterprise apps followed with $36.6 million and $18.3 million, respectively.

Early-stage startups like Kapture ($10 million), Ninjacart ($6 million), and Supply6 ($5 million) also caught investor attention, so fresh ideas are still getting support even when big money is harder to find.