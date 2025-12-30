Indian startups raised $13 billion in 2025: Here's the lowdown

Bengaluru leads the pack; fintech shines; RBI steps up

Bengaluru stayed on top for startup funding, landing $6.03 billion through 477 deals.

Fintech was the star sector with $2.89 billion raised, and big moves like Hindustan Unilever buying Minimalist for $350 million made headlines—though ESOP buybacks dropped off this year.

The RBI helped speed things up for fintechs like Paytm and Razorpay by fast-tracking payment licenses, but overall funding was a bit of a rollercoaster—starting strong in January at $1.76 billion and winding down to $870 million by December.