Indian startups raised $1.91 billion in June amid late-stage surge

Late-stage 65.1% and early-stage nearly 1-third

Late-stage startups grabbed 65.1% of the funding, showing investors are backing proven teams.

Early-stage deals made up nearly one-third, so fresh ideas are still getting support.

Sectors like diamond jewelry (Limelight: $28.9 million) and healthy cookware (The Indus Valley: $17 million) saw action too, though the most recent week shifted focus back to early-stage rounds as overall funding dipped.