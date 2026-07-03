Indian startups raised $1.91 billion in June amid late-stage surge
Business
June was a big month for Indian startups, with $1.91 billion raised, almost double last year's amount and up 41.1% from May.
Most of this came from late-stage deals, with Cred snagging a massive $900 million investment and Sarvam pulling in $234 million.
Late-stage 65.1% and early-stage nearly 1-third
Late-stage startups grabbed 65.1% of the funding, showing investors are backing proven teams.
Early-stage deals made up nearly one-third, so fresh ideas are still getting support.
Sectors like diamond jewelry (Limelight: $28.9 million) and healthy cookware (The Indus Valley: $17 million) saw action too, though the most recent week shifted focus back to early-stage rounds as overall funding dipped.