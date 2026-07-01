Indian startups raised $7.4B in H1 2026, AI fintech dominate
Business
Indian startups pulled in $7.4 billion across 551 deals during the first half of 2026, bouncing back strong after a slow start to the year.
June alone saw a big spike with $2 billion raised, mostly thanks to huge investments in AI and fintech: these two sectors together grabbed over half the total funding.
Bengaluru attracts $3.8B in funding
Bengaluru kept its crown as India's startup capital, attracting $3.8 billion (that's more than half of all funding).
Six new unicorns joined the club (including Sarvam AI and Skyroot) while big players like L'Oreal and Marico made moves in beauty and health startups.
The scene's looking more mature than ever, with global investors clearly paying attention.