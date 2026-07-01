Indian startups raised $7.4B in H1 2026, AI fintech dominate

Bengaluru attracts $3.8B in funding

Bengaluru kept its crown as India's startup capital, attracting $3.8 billion (that's more than half of all funding).

Six new unicorns joined the club (including Sarvam AI and Skyroot) while big players like L'Oreal and Marico made moves in beauty and health startups.

The scene's looking more mature than ever, with global investors clearly paying attention.