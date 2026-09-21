Indian states expected to adopt 2022-23 GDP series by FY2027
Business
Big update coming: By the end of fiscal 2027, all Indian states are expected to shift to a new GDP series based on 2022-23 numbers.
This change is meant to get everyone on the same page with national economic data, making it easier to compare growth and trends across the country.
MoSPI guides states and union territories
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is guiding states and union territories through this switch, rolling out clear steps for smoother adoption.
They're also helping districts collect better local data using the new system.
The goal? More accurate, up-to-date stats that actually reflect what's happening in every corner of India, so future decisions can be smarter and fairer for everyone.