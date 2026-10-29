Indian stock market flat as Nifty hovers at 22,703.70
The Indian stock market barely moved on Thursday, Nifty was at 22,703.70 with just a tiny bump, and Sensex was almost unchanged.
Investors are playing it safe right now because of global issues like Middle East tensions and unpredictable oil prices.
Geojit strategist flags oil, chip outflows
India's heavy reliance on imported oil is making things tricky, especially with high prices.
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, pointed out that even though steady US interest rates offer some relief, India's facing challenges like a chip shortage, which is pushing investments toward AI in places like South Korea and Taiwan instead of here.
People are also hoping the upcoming Budget will ease taxes on long-term gains to help offset the huge $31 billion capital outflow this year.
High oil prices and a weak monsoon could mean more inflation worries ahead.