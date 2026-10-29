Indian stock market flat as Nifty hovers at 22,703.70

India's heavy reliance on imported oil is making things tricky, especially with high prices.

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, pointed out that even though steady US interest rates offer some relief, India's facing challenges like a chip shortage, which is pushing investments toward AI in places like South Korea and Taiwan instead of here.

People are also hoping the upcoming Budget will ease taxes on long-term gains to help offset the huge $31 billion capital outflow this year.

High oil prices and a weak monsoon could mean more inflation worries ahead.