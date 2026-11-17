Indian stock market hits 10-month high, reclaims 5th-largest value rank
India's stock market just hit a 10-month high, taking back its place as the world's fifth-largest by value.
Market cap jumped to nearly $5.42 trillion, up about $500 billion in the past month and a half, thanks to more foreign investment, cheaper oil, and shifts in AI-related stocks.
Foreign capital flows $7.5B into India
Earlier this year, India's share of global market value dropped below 3% as foreign investors pulled out due to global tensions.
But things turned around: by November, overseas investors had put $7.5 billion into Indian stocks, even as other big markets like the US and China saw corrections.
Now, India is closing in on its September peak of $5.7 trillion.