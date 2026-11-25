Indian stock markets are set for a positive start on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, thanks to strong foreign investment and cheaper oil.

GIFT Nifty futures are pointing up after the Nifty 50 closed at 25,349.65 on Monday, with foreign investors pouring in ₹56.73 billion in just one day, part of a record-breaking $14.28 billion inflow this month as money shifts from global AI stocks to Indian shares.