Indian stock markets poised for higher open amid foreign inflows
Indian stock markets are set for a positive start on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, thanks to strong foreign investment and cheaper oil.
GIFT Nifty futures are pointing up after the Nifty 50 closed at 25,349.65 on Monday, with foreign investors pouring in ₹56.73 billion in just one day, part of a record-breaking $14.28 billion inflow this month as money shifts from global AI stocks to Indian shares.
Nifty 50, Sensex down 1.8% Monday
Even after both Nifty 50 and Sensex dipped by about 1.8% on Monday (ending a month-long rally), they're still up around 10% for November.
Regional markets have been shaky due to US tariff worries and fading tech hype, while oil prices have dropped nearly 23% this month, giving investors more reasons to feel optimistic.