Indian stock markets snap 6 weeks of losses Monday
Business
After six straight weeks of losses, the longest run in six years, India's Sensex and Nifty kicked off Monday on a positive note.
By 9:17am the Sensex jumped over 435 points to 74,721.20, and the Nifty was up by 46.65 points at 23,391.55.
Even GIFT Nifty futures stayed steady early on.
Brent crude dips to $101.6
Global tensions like the Iran-US standoff are still shaking up energy prices, but Brent crude actually dipped to $101.6 per barrel as Saudi oil shipments picked up.
Meanwhile, foreign investors showed some fresh interest in Indian stocks on Friday (snapping up ₹6 billion worth), though big picture: there's still been heavy selling this month and $26.26 billion has flowed out of Indian markets so far in 2026.