Indian stocks likely to open lower after US indexes fall
Business
Indian stocks are likely to open lower this Wednesday, following a downbeat vibe from global markets.
US indexes all closed in the red: Dow Jones dropped 1.18%, S&P 500 fell 0.58%, and Nasdaq slipped 0.32%.
With oil prices rising and investors worried about what the US Fed will do next, there's a sense of caution in the air.
Crypto volatile ahead of US inflation
Crypto is having its own rollercoaster moment: Bitcoin dipped slightly to $78,800, XRP managed a small gain, and Ethereum stayed flat.
The overall crypto market cap sits at $2.69 trillion, but with high volatility, $228 million in liquidations, and ETF outflows showing that traders are nervous ahead of upcoming US inflation data.