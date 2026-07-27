Indian stocks rally as Sensex jumps 636.62, Nifty nears 24,000

Crude oil prices fell sharply after tensions eased between the US and Iran, which means less worry about supply issues and lower inflation ahead. That's good news for India's economy.

Meanwhile, IT stocks like Infosys (up 3%) and Tech Mahindra (up 2.41%) led the charge, pushing the Nifty IT index up 2.44%.

Other sectors like real estate and media also saw gains, so it wasn't just tech getting all the action today.