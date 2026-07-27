Indian stocks rally as Sensex jumps 636.62, Nifty nears 24,000
Business
Big day for the Indian stock market: Sensex shot up by 636.62 points to 76,696.39, and Nifty climbed 159.05 points to almost 24,000 by mid-morning.
Crude drop, Indian IT gains
Crude oil prices fell sharply after tensions eased between the US and Iran, which means less worry about supply issues and lower inflation ahead. That's good news for India's economy.
Meanwhile, IT stocks like Infosys (up 3%) and Tech Mahindra (up 2.41%) led the charge, pushing the Nifty IT index up 2.44%.
Other sectors like real estate and media also saw gains, so it wasn't just tech getting all the action today.