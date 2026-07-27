Indian stocks rebound, Sensex up 1.02% to 76,835.78, Nifty 23,995.95
Business
Indian stocks had a strong comeback this Monday; Sensex jumped 1.02% to close at 76,835.78, and Nifty rose nearly 1% to finish at 23,995.95.
With less than two-thirds of BSE stocks in the green and all sectors showing gains, it's clear the market is bouncing back after recent losses.
Easing tensions push BSE up ₹5.1L/cr
Big boosts came from easing global tensions and falling crude oil prices.
The BSE's total value shot up by ₹5.1 lakh crore, hitting ₹480.8 lakh crore.
Rupee strengthens, crude oil falls 6%
Lower crude oil prices (down 6%) gave India's economy some breathing room, and the rupee got stronger against the dollar thanks to upbeat local markets and a weaker US currency.
Analysts are feeling optimistic that this momentum could stick around after last week's slump.