Indian stocks slip as oil nears $100 and Fed fears
Business
Indian stock markets had a rough Tuesday: Sensex and Nifty both finished near their lowest points of the day.
The main culprits? Oil prices are shooting up close to $100 a barrel thanks to Middle East tensions, and worries about a possible US Fed rate hike plus a wave of new IPOs kept investors cautious.
GIFT Nifty hints at slow start
GIFT Nifty is hinting at another slow start for Wednesday, with analysts expecting things to stay shaky for now.
Still, there's some excitement in Asia: chip stocks are getting lots of love as AI demand surges.
For those watching stocks, names like Bank of Baroda, Sanofi India, Piramal Finance, and Tata Capital could be interesting after recent company news.